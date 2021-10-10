Trooper killed; here's how to help his family

Louisiana State Police have provided a method to help the family of the trooper who was shot and killed yesterday.

"As we continue to investigate the circumstances of Master Trooper Gaubert's death and plan for upcoming services, many concerned citizens are asking for donation information," a Facebook post states.

The Louisiana State Troopers Association - Louisiana Troopers Charities is the "proper mechanism to make monetary donations to the family of LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert," the post states.

Here's how to donate:

Online: Visit latroopers.org/about-lsta/louisiana-troopers-charities or paypal.me/LSTALTC

By check: Made payable to Louisiana Troopers Charities with Gaubert Family in the memo line and send to 8120 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70809

By telephone: Call 225.928.2000 for personal assistance or to facilitate a credit card donation.

"Thank you for remembering Master Trooper Gaubert’s family, friends, and LSP brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the post states.