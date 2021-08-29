Track power outages due to Ida

As Hurricane Ida comes ashore, a main impact will be widespread power outages.

We've found a website that reports power outage data with frequent updates. PowerOutage.US collects, records, and aggregates live power outage data from utilities all over the United States, with the goal to create the single most reliable and complete source of power outage information available, the website states.

To see the Louisiana map, click here.

As of 11:25 a.m. Sunday, the website is reporting 86,922 customers without power, almost exclusively in southeast Louisiana.