Town of Grand Isle deemed "uninhabitable" following Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development does not recommend anyone travel to the Town of Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish following Hurricane Ida.

The Town is allowing residents only to return for 12 hour periods to assess damage on Friday and Saturday. They are not allowing anyone to stay beyond those points and are asking everyone to leave.

DOTD says there are currently multiple washouts along area roadways, some of which may be several feet wide, with the potential to cause damage to vehicles and create extremely unsafe driving conditions.

DOTD crews are working on assessing the widespread damage to the state’s infrastructure, and increased traffic through the region would impede these operations. DOTD is still in the process of removing two to three feet of sand from numerous roadways.

Coast Guard flyover of Grand Isle following Ida

They report that areas along US 90 and surrounding roadways were also severely impacted by the hurricane, and the safety of travelers through this area is of considerable concern.

The island currently has no electricity, running water or essential supplies, and it is not safe for anyone to attempt to travel to the area.

"While DOTD certainly understands the sense of urgency that many residents feel in returning to their properties, any reference to DOTD issuing clearance for return to Grand Isle is inaccurate."

DOTD says they have communicated with the Town of Grand Isle strongly discouraging travel to the island due to current conditions in the aftermath of the storm, and will reopen roads as soon as it is safe to do so.

Roadway closures and conditions can be accessed in real time at www.511la.org .

In a statement on Thursday, Town officials say that the area will be open for residents on Friday and Saturday

"For the next two days (Friday, September 3 from 7am to 7pm and Saturday, September 4 from 7am to 7pm) our residents and property owners can come in to assess damages, grab personal belongings, and secure your property as much as possible. This is not the time to attempt major renovations."

Officials say the island is still without electricity, gas, and water (septic and emergency response capabilities).

"The conditions on the island are NOT appropriate for anyone to stay on the island."

See their full statement here:

