Tow truck operator killed while helping stranded motorist on I-12

A tow truck operator was killed early Friday morning while assisting a stranded motorist on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish, according to State Police.

Investigators determined 23-year-old Tyler Patrick Quave of Bush was in the process of helping a driver on the interstate eastbound right shoulder near LA 21. Quave parked his tow truck partially on the right shoulder and partially in the right exit lane. State Police say he was wearing his uniform company shirt with reflective material and his truck's emergency recover lights were activated.

State Police say Quave was standing in the exit lane to the left of the tow truck while loading the disabled vehicle, and at the same time a 2017 Nissan VN200 Van was travelign eastbound on the exit ramp. According to police, the driver of the Nissan failed to change lanes, sideswiped the tow truck, and struck Quave.

Quave sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured. Impairment is not suspect as a contributing factor in the crash; routine toxicology tests are pending analysis.

At the end of the investigation, State Police say they will consult with the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office in reference to any criminal or traffic charges.

Troopers urge drivers to remember that Louisiana's "Move Over" law keeps everyone safe - it applies not only to first responders such as law enforcement, ambulance, and fire/rescue crews, but also to highway workers, tow and recovery truck operators, and any vehicle utilizing hazard/warning lights.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel