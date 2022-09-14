"Til debt do us part" survey reveals commonalities among married couples seeking divorce

A recent survey reveals that couples in Louisiana who desire to separate seemingly blame soaring inflation as a prevention from doing so.

One third (38 percent) of those couples say that if they wanted to separate from their partner, they could not afford to rent somewhere else to live on their own, according to a survey conducted by DivorceAnswers.com.

DivorceAnswers.com surveyed 3,026 couples to determine how many relationships are not being held together by love but by a higher cost of living because of inflation.

Divorce can be quite expensive, averaging at least $15,000 in attorney and legal fees.

Marriages are being held together based on these very factors. Record high inflation rates have also played a major role in the overall cost of living individually, mirroring the couples remaining married due to financial hardship.

The survey also concluded the following: