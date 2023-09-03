Tiger Island Fire Update for Sunday, September 3, 2023

Here's today's update on the Tiger Island Fire, which is still estimated to be only 50 percent contained:

Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban: The state of Louisiana has declared a statewide burn ban to include any open flame outdoors. The message from the State Fire Marshal’s Office is “don’t burn anything” until further notice. Citations and arrests ARE happening across this state in partnership with local and state law enforcement agencies.

Tiger Island Fire: The Tiger Island Fire was first reported on Tuesday, August 22nd. The fire is located East of Merryville, south of Hwy 190, SW of DeRidder and North of Singer. The fire is burning in pine plantations of multiple ages. Heavy residual fuels because of Hurricane Laura in 2020 exist and contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Acreage: 31,342 acres Containment: 50%

Personnel and Equipment: 1 Type-1 Crew; 17 Type-6 Engines; 10 Type-3 Tractor Plow Units; 5 Dozers; 2 Water Tenders and 4 Ambulances. Additional support is being provided to all fires by the National Guard, Parish authorities and departments, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Team, Sheriff’s offices, and the Offices of Emergency Preparedness.

Operations: The Tiger Island Fire is currently 50% contained. Saturday’s operations included mopping up around containment lines as needed, using utility task vehicles (UTVs) in places that were not accessible to fire engines. The fire is staying in the established containment line. Today, crews will continue to mop up and monitor for hotspots. Crews will be continuing to monitor needlecast which has been accumulating in the fire area in particular on the west side and South end of the fire.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Temperatures will be in the high 90’s today. Winds are expected from the southeast with gusts up to 18 mph. Isolated rain showers are possible this morning with numerous storms predicted by this afternoon. The heat index will be over 100 with humidity in the mid 40’s, making today hot and muggy. A seabreeze is possible this afternoon producing gusty winds. Yesterday’s rainfall, combined with diminishing heat from mop up activities, will make fire activity minimal today.

Air Quality: All four fires are projected to produce low levels of smoke. If there is active fire behavior or new fire starts, there could be high levels of smoke for a short duration near fires. There is a chance for thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds that could move smoke in any direction. Smoke from the Tiger Island Fire will be most apparent in the Merryville and Junction areas. Smoke from the Elizabeth and Hwy. 113 fires will be most noticeable in the Cora area and Hwy. 113 between the two fires. Lake Charles should expect smoke from fires SE and SW of town. For near time air quality information see EPA's Fire and Smoke Map: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Tiger Island Fire and Hwy 113 and Elizabeth Fire areas. This is necessary to protect aerial operations. If you fly, officials can’t. If there are drone intrusions into the Temporary Flight Restrictions, they must ground all aircraft.

Evacuations: Updates on evacuations and shelters for the Tiger Island Fire can be found on the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beauregardsheriff.