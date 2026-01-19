Three young people die in I-10 crash

Three young people from Hammond died in a crash on I-10 early Monday, State Police say.

Troopers were called to the crash in West Baton Rouge Parish on the eastbound side of the highway around 4 a.m. They found that Kelvanisha Stanley, 20, Jacoby Brumfield, 20 and Kareem Felder, 19, all of Hammond, had died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Stanley was driving a car eastbound on Interstate 10 in the right lane near milepost 144. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the left lane, entered the center median, and struck several trees. The vehicle subsequently became fully engulfed in flames.

Stanley, along with passengers Kareem Felder and Jacoby Brumfield, all suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. Due to the severity of the crash, seat belt usage and impairment are unknown at this time. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make responsible choices when driving: avoid impairment, fatigue, and distractions. Follow traffic laws and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. While not all crashes are preventable, simple precautions like these can save lives.