Three unrestrained teenagers killed in Lincoln Parish crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in north Louisiana.

On Monday, around 3:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Works Road just west of LA Hwy 818. This crash claimed the life of three unrestrained teenagers, according to a spokesperson for Troop F.

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Lajermanique Nichols, of Jonesboro, was traveling east on Works Road. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle began to rotate, traveled off the road, and struck a large tree.

Nichols, who was unrestrained, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers inside the vehicle, 17-year-old Lajavion Nichols of Jonesboro and 16-year-old Javious Holden of Jonesboro, were also unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, the spokesperson stated. Both these passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old fourth occupant was also ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths.

