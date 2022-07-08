Three months after abduction, no word on missing nun

Three months after armed men abducted Sister Suellen Tennyson from her bed in a West African mission site, the nun is still missing, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report. Though her spiritual community in New Orleans remains united in prayer for her safe recovery, "the sad truth is there's no news," said Sister Beth Fitzpatrick, who has known Tennyson for 45 years.

After Tennyson, a Marianite nun and Kenner native, was kidnapped in April from the Yalgo community in Burkina Faso where she had lived since 2014, her story made global news. The U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso and U.S. State Department flagged it a high-profile case, the newspapers report.

But just as swiftly as it dominated the news cycle, Tennyson's abduction vanished from the headlines. Fearing that global outrage would provide leverage for kidnappers to demand a higher ransom, Sister Ann Lacour, U.S. congregational leader for the Marianites of Holy Cross, stopped conveying updates about Tennyson to the media at the FBI's urging, the newspapers report.

