Three inmates hospitalized, overdoses possible

Three Rapides Parish inmates are hospitalized today, recovering from what officials believe are overdoses, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to a dorm at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency. They found an inmate unconscious and not breathing. The began life-saving measures until Acadian Ambulance and Alexandria firefighters responded and the inmate was transported to a local hospital.

A few hours later, at about 7:30 a.m., deputies were called to teh same dorm where two inmates were unconscious and not breathing. Again they began life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan for possible overdose.

Alexandria Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded and both inmates were transported to local hospitals.

At the time of this release, all three inmates remain in the hospital.

Corrections Security Investigators are conducting their investigation into these incidents.

