Three dead after pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash

State Police are investigating a crash that left three people dead near Fordoche early Thursday.

Troopers were called in by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate the crash, which happened on La. 77 near Smith Acres Lane.

Three people died; none have been identified yet.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle through West Baton Rouge Parish and into Pointe Coupee Parish. The driver lost control of the stolen vehicle in a curve, traveled off the road, slammed into a tree and burst into flames.

Three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Troopers are working to identify the three people who died, and the crash remains under investigation.

Deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will investigate the pursuit and the theft of the vehicle.