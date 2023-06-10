Thibodaux man, 77, fatally struck while crossing LA Hwy 1 on lawn mower

THIBODAUX, La. — On June 9, 2023, shortly before 10 am, Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a fatal crash involving a man who was attempting to cross Louisiana Highway 1 on a lawn mower. The crash claimed the life of Larry Helm, 77, of Thibodaux, State Police report.

According to a preliminary investigation, Helm was attempting to cross Louisiana Highway 1 from the southbound shoulder while operating a Craftsman riding lawn mower. At the same time, a 2023 GMC 3500 was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 1.

As Helm crossed the roadway, he moved into the path of the GMC. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver began to brake and steer to the right, but struck the lawn mower, the investigation revealed.

Helm succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the GMC and the two passengers were all properly restrained and suffered no injuries, reports TFC Ross Brennan.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash; however, a standard toxicology sample was collected from Helm and submitted for analysis. The driver of the GMC also voluntarily submitted to a breath test, which displayed no alcohol detected, according to Brennan.

Authorities say this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police advise individuals to carefully look both ways for approaching vehicles and wait for a sufficient gap in traffic before crossing. To avoid potential hazards, they recommend moving quickly but cautiously.

State Police also emphasize the importance of making eye contact with the person behind the wheel to ensure that they are aware of your presence.

In 2023, Troop C has investigated 10 fatal crashes that resulted in 12 fatalities.