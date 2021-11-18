Thibodaux woman killed in head-on collision

SCHRIEVER — A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 20 in Terrebonne Parish claimed the life of a Thibodaux woman. Now, charges are pending for the man who allegedly caused the collision and her husband, who stayed in his lane, is now facing charges.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, police were notified of the incident on La. Hwy 20 near Vine Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed Roy Skinner, Thibodaux, was eastbound on LA Hwy 20 in a 2012 GMC Acadia. At the same time, Norman Triggs, Thibodaux, was westbound on LA Hwy 20 in a 2003 Ford Expedition. For reasons still under investigation, police say, the GMC crossed the center-line and struck the Ford head-on.

Skinner, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. Norman Triggs, who was properly restrained, suffered minor injuries.

The passenger of the GMC, Mary Thomas-Triggs, was also properly restrained and suffered severe injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Skinner provided a voluntary blood sample that was submitted for analysis.

Norman Triggs displayed signs of impairment and provided a breath sample resulting in a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. He was arrested for 3rd Offense Felony DWI and Driving with a Suspended License.

Charges against Skinner are pending.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel