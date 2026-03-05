The cookies are HERE!

If you've had a hankering for a Thin Mint but the freezer is empty, the Girls Scouts across Louisiana are ready to hook you up.

Starting on Friday, March 6, Girl Scouts will be setting up booths so you can buy them in person. You can also buy them online.

You can use the organization's Cookie Finder at Cookie Finder at www.gslpg.org/findcookies

At that site, you can order cookies to be delivered to your home, or enter your zip code to find a cookie booth manned by local scouts nearby.

In addition to the old favorites, there's a brand-new Girl Scout Cookie this year- the highly anticipated Exploremores, which is a Rocky Road ice cream-inspired flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème. Also available are Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Adventurefuls, Trefoils, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

"While Girl Scout Cookies are a tasty tradition, they are so much more than a cookie! Girls learn valuable leadership skills by participating in the Cookie Program. In addition to this, funds generated by the Cookie Program stay local- Girl Scout troops use funds for leadership experiences, educational trips, and community projects," a release states.