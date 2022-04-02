Texas man killed Friday in I-10 crash

A Texas man was killed Friday during a two-vehicle crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

State Police responded shortly after 6:00 p.m. on April 1 to the crash on I-10 East just west of LA Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Warren Beemer of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.

Troopers say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Beemer was traveling east on I-10. He reportedly failed to stop for stopped traffic and struck the rear of a tractor trailer.

Beemer, who was restrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to troopers.

As part of the ongoing investigation, State Police say toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

