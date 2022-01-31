Texas, Louisiana authorities searching for convicted murderer

The search for a man convicted in abstentia of murder in Texas has expanded to Louisiana.

Matthew Hoy Edgar was convicted at trial in Hemphill, Texas last week. Midway through his trial, he didn't show up for court but the trial continued in his absence. The jury convicted him of the October 31st, 2020 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis, and sentenced him to 99 years in prison.

The Sabine County Sheriff, Tom Maddox, said on Saturday that the search for Edgar had expanded out of Texas and into Sabine and Vernon parishes. He said the Texas Rangers, the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and the sheriffs in Sabine and Vernon parishes are helping with the search.

Some folks have reported seeing Edgar in Jasper and Orange counties, but he still hasn't been found.

Here's another picture of him, with a different haircut:

If you see him, do not approach him or contact him, the sheriff said. Call 911, local law enforcement or the sheriff at (409)787-2266.