Tenant thankful for eviction extension, but worried it's not enough

In a move to bring relief to people affected by Hurricane Ida, Governor John Bel Edwards is pausing all court deadlines, including evictions.

The storm left residents across the state struggling, this time with their apartments and rent homes.

Before the governor's announcement to put a hold on evictions, some evacuees were surprised to find a notice on their door.

"We pay so much money to live there, now only to be told that we have only so many days to get our stuff out or they just gonna throw it away," said Houma resident Jennifer Morvant.

Morvant is one of those people. She lives in Houma but evacuated to be with family during the hurricane - over 11 hours to Tennessee.

She says her apartment has minimal damage, but they were told they needed to leave because of Ida's impacts.

"It's still standing, there's only a few shingles missing," Morvant added. "I don't get why we just can't stay there."

Edwards' order to delay evictions until September 24 only buys them so much time, said Morvant.

"I'm grateful that he's extended it, but it still doesn't solve the problem. It still leaves a lot of people without a place to live."

We reached out to officials at Fairfield Property Management, a company based in Shreveport that runs Morvant's apartment complex, but so far haven't heard back.

