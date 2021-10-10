Temporary housing arrives in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced at noon Saturday the arrival of temporary housing.

KATC was in Dulac three weeks ago where residents said their houses were unlivable as they were misplaced and had to sleep at others' homes and in tents and cars.

Today, in an update to the parish president's Facebook, he states:

First set of temporary housing have arrived in Houma!!

Information for inclusion in the temporary housing program can now be submitted online at tpcg.org/temphousing. Residents who have not yet contacted their Parish Council Representative about temporary housing are encouraged to fill out the form.

Completion of this form will help Terrebonne Parish determine need for temporary housing. Once you fill out the form, be sure to register for the FEMA Direct Housing Program if you have not already done so. Visit disasterassistance.gov for more information.

