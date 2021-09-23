Dulac unlivable in Ida aftermath; volunteers desperate for more help

Weeks after Hurricane Ida destroyed parts of the state, some places are still unlivable. Dulac is one of them.

For the last four weeks, one church has been helping the community as much as possible, but they're desperate for more help.

Several people we spoke with told us they are either living in their car or out of a tent because of their house's current conditions.

"I'm staying at my son's house," said Joseph Pierre. "But, that's not ... like Dorothy said, 'There's no place like home.'"

Niloghan Johnson said he's staying in his truck.

"It sent me on a trip to the hospital. I came out with a heart attack and I got all kinds of illness. I have to stay sleeping in my truck," he explained.

Johnson was dealt a crushing blow by Hurricane Ida. His story is one of many from the people of Dulac finding ways to survive in the aftermath.

Another resident, Adam Trosclair, added, "We're staying in one side of the house; we have the other side blocked off. We got a generator. We're doing the best we can."

"The roof came off" of Marlene Parfait Verdin's house, "like a burrito to the other side of the street," she said.

"We had a rough time. We had to say our goodbyes at the time of the hurricane."

So many are choosing to stay near home to start repairs to clean and prevent mold from growing and to hold on to what they have left.

Johnson added, "We don't want to leave our homes because people are robbing us."

For the last few weeks, more than a hundred cars have lined up around the Holy Family Catholic Church everyday. People are coming to get a hot meal and anything else they might need.

"They're helping us and they feeding us everyday, that is what is keeping us going," said Johnson.

"They just don't have anything at the moment and there is no real way to go back up the bayou to find it without burning up gas, which they need for their generators," Friar Antonio, a priest serving Holy Family Catholic Church, added.

Friar Antonio said while they have plenty of supplies for people, there's a great need for campers, tents, generators, and more volunteers.

"I sit, during daybreak, I sit where my window is, I pray for everyone," said Verdin. "We need a lot, a lot of help down here."

Antonio is also hoping people outside of the area will adopt a family to help support them.

If you're interested in volunteering, adopting a family, or donating, you can call 231-620-1536.

If you would like to donate to the relief fund, you can drop off supplies at the church. You will find an updated list of supplies needed on their website. You can also send money through Venmo by clicking here. If you need help sending money, call Erin at 231-620-1536.

RELATED STORY: Dulac in desperate need of help in Ida aftermath

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel