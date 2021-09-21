Dulac in desperate need of help in Ida aftermath

The faithful with Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac are trying to meet the needs of their community devastated by Hurricane Ida. Census data shows about 1,100 people live in the area, 17 miles south of Houma. A priest serving Holy Family, Friar Antonio, estimates 98% of homes have serious damage, another 40% are unlivable.

Dulac is still without power. They were told to prepare to not have electricity until the beginning of October. To help restore power, 60 3500-5500 watt generators were donated so far, about 40 more are needed.

Friar Antonio

Friar Antonio

The biggest need right now, however, is for volunteers, and while there's a schedule for time of help needed, Mondays-Saturdays 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., any time you can give would be appreciated. People who have trucks can be a great help, along with those who can do home repairs. Another need is for volunteers to sort and distribute supplies and to cook and serve to-go meals. Volunteers are asked to meet at the church at 6614 Grand Caillou Road.

Friar Antonio

Friar Antonio

The church has become a hub of resources and prayer. In the sea of donations, there's toiletries, food, water, clothes, cleaning supplies, and other necessities. Meanwhile, meals have been served by the thousands. Pews have been turned into shelves for supplies, as mass is held outside ahead of repairs to the structure.

Friar Antonio Church filled with donations

Friar Antonio

If you're in that area and need supplies, you can visit the church between 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. any day, except Sunday.

If you would like to donate to the relief fund, you can drop off supplies at the church. You will find an updated list of supplies needed on their website. You can also send money through Venmo by clicking here. If you need help sending money, call Erin at 231-620-1536.