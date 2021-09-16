Temporary FEMA Recovery Centers open in parishes affected by Ida

FEMA has now opened temporary disaster recovery centers in areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

The agency says specialists at the temporary disaster recovery centers will be equipped to help survivors apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and answer questions about specific cases.

In addition, Customer Service Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be on hand to provide program information, answer any questions and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters, they say.

Recovery centers will be open on a short-term basis, while locations for longer-term facilities are being identified and set up.

FEMA says survivors can visit any one of the temporary Disaster Recovery Centers (details below).

Hours of operation and locations may be updated frequently. For updates, FEMA says to check the FEMA App or visit FEMA DRC Locator .

All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.

Current (Sept. 16, 2021) temporary disaster recovery center locations:

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Government Complex

4876 Highway 1

Raceland, LA 70394

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Health Department

1855 Ames Blvd.

Marrero, LA 70072

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Jean Lafitte Senior Center

4927 Treasure Blvd.

Lafitte, LA 70067

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Plaquemines Parish

Belle Chasse Library

8442 Highway 23

Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rev. Percy Griffin Community Center

15577 Highway 15

Braithwaite, LA 70040

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Thursday, Sept. 16: open 2 – 4 p.m.)

YMCA – Buras

36342 Highway 11

Buras, LA 70041

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Thursday, Sept. 16: open 2 – 6 p.m.)

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish Library-Hammond Branch

314 E. Thomas St.

Hammond, LA 70401

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Orleans Parish

Cut Off Recreation Center New Orleans

6600 Belgrade St.

New Orleans, LA 70131

Hours of operation: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center

5601 Read Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70127

Hours of operation: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)

Milne Recreation Center

5420 Franklin Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70122

Operation Hours: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)

Rosenwald Recreation Center

1120 S. Broad St.

New Orleans, LA 70125

Operation Hours: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)

FEMA says teams are also canvassing in affected parishes to connect directly with survivors who need help applying for FEMA assistance. Team members will wear FEMA attire and carry FEMA photo IDs. If a photo ID is not displayed, survivors are encouraged to ask to see it.

Residents do not have to meet with FEMA specialists in person to apply for assistance. FEMA says the fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov . Survivors can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines currently operate 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Survivors should be prepared to provide the following information to apply with FEMA:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged property

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611 . Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/ .

