Temporary FEMA Recovery Centers open in parishes affected by Ida

FEMA has now opened temporary disaster recovery centers in areas affected by Hurricane Ida.
The agency says specialists at the temporary disaster recovery centers will be equipped to help survivors apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and answer questions about specific cases.
In addition, Customer Service Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be on hand to provide program information, answer any questions and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters, they say.
Recovery centers will be open on a short-term basis, while locations for longer-term facilities are being identified and set up.
FEMA says survivors can visit any one of the temporary Disaster Recovery Centers (details below).
Hours of operation and locations may be updated frequently. For updates, FEMA says to check the FEMA App or visit FEMA DRC Locator.
All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.
Current (Sept. 16, 2021) temporary disaster recovery center locations:
Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish Government Complex
4876 Highway 1
Raceland, LA 70394
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Jefferson Parish
Jefferson Health Department
1855 Ames Blvd.
Marrero, LA 70072
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Jean Lafitte Senior Center
4927 Treasure Blvd.
Lafitte, LA 70067
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemines Parish
Belle Chasse Library
8442 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Rev. Percy Griffin Community Center
15577 Highway 15
Braithwaite, LA 70040
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Thursday, Sept. 16: open 2 – 4 p.m.)
YMCA – Buras
36342 Highway 11
Buras, LA 70041
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Thursday, Sept. 16: open 2 – 6 p.m.)
Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish Library-Hammond Branch
314 E. Thomas St.
Hammond, LA 70401
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Orleans Parish
Cut Off Recreation Center New Orleans
6600 Belgrade St.
New Orleans, LA 70131
Hours of operation: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)
Joe W. Brown Recreation Center
5601 Read Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70127
Hours of operation: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)
Milne Recreation Center
5420 Franklin Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70122
Operation Hours: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)
Rosenwald Recreation Center
1120 S. Broad St.
New Orleans, LA 70125
Operation Hours: Weekdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sundays: closed)
FEMA says teams are also canvassing in affected parishes to connect directly with survivors who need help applying for FEMA assistance. Team members will wear FEMA attire and carry FEMA photo IDs. If a photo ID is not displayed, survivors are encouraged to ask to see it.
Residents do not have to meet with FEMA specialists in person to apply for assistance. FEMA says the fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines currently operate 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
Survivors should be prepared to provide the following information to apply with FEMA:
- Social Security number
- Address of the damaged property
- Description of the damage
- Information about insurance coverage
- A current contact telephone number
- An address where you can receive mail
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
