Telling the big stories of Louisiana's small towns

For 50 years, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) has told the stories of the people, places, and traditions that make Louisiana unlike anywhere else. That storytelling tradition continues Monday, February 2 at 8:00 pm with the premiere of LA64, a new LPB original weekly travel series exploring every corner of the state.

The first season of LA64 features twelve episodes, each spotlighting a single Louisiana parish. Over a planned five-year run, the series will visit all 64 parishes, uncovering the culture, customs, cuisine, festivals, folklore, and hidden attractions that shape Louisiana’s identity. The series begins in Vermilion Parish and continues with episodes in Sabine, Jefferson, and St. Landry parishes throughout February.

Hosted by Louisiana native and travel journalist Karen LeBlanc, LA64 invites viewers to experience the state beyond the guidebooks. “LA64 is about discovery,” said LeBlanc. “Even as a native, I’m learning something new in every parish. Every place has a story worth telling, and this series gives us the time and space to really tell it.”

Rather than focusing on familiar tourist destinations, LA64 travels off the interstates and into small towns and communities, highlighting local culture bearers, everyday traditions, and stories that are often overlooked.

Executive Producer Linda Midgett noted that “the heart of Louisiana isn’t found only in its largest cities or most famous landmarks. It lives in small towns, in longstanding traditions, and in places people call home. LA64 invites viewers to rediscover that Louisiana.”

Education is a core component of the series. LPB Education will develop standards-aligned resources connected to LA64, with plans to share them through PBS LearningMedia, expanding access to Louisiana-centered content for educators and families nationwide. “Travel is education on many levels,” said Clarence “C.C” Copeland, LPB President & CEO. “Through LA64, viewers gain a deeper understanding of Louisiana’s history, geography, and culture through stories only LPB is positioned to tell.” A signature part of LPB’s 50th anniversary year, LA64 reflects LPB’s continued commitment to serving the entire state, from its largest cities to its smallest towns.

New episodes of LA64 premiere Mondays at 8:00 pm on LPB. Episodes will be available for streaming concurrent with their broadcast premiere at lpb.org/la64 and on LPB’s YouTube channel. Check local listings and lpb.org for encore broadcast information.

Support for LA64 is provided by the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism and by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, Northwestern University, the Foundation for Excellence in Louisiana Public Broadcasting, and viewers like you.