Teen remains in ICU after being crushed by oak branch; family plans to sue city

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A teenager remains in intensive care after being crushed by a limb from a fallen tree in Jackson Square last week, WWL-TV reports.

The lawyer for the 16-year-old's family argues that the city should have cordoned off the area where the live oak tree fell because a limb had broken off more than a week earlier. The attorney, Morris Bart, calls the failure to do so "gross negligence," according to WWL.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at her weekly media briefing Wednesday that the tree had been inspected shortly before the incident and was not in imminent danger of falling.

The station says the family, which has not been identified, is expected to file a lawsuit by the end of the week.

