Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Teen in DeRidder accused of terrorizing attendees at family movie night

DeRidder pd mask pic.jpg
DeRidder Police Department
DeRidder pd mask pic.jpg
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 12:55:41-04

A teenager in DeRidder was arrested Friday, accused of terrorizing attendees at a movie in the park event.

Officers say on Friday, March 18th, 2022, the City of DeRidder hosted the Movie in the Park, a family event held at Veteran’s Park.

At around 8:30PM, a 16-year-old was allegedly seen wearing a mask, with what appeared to be a real weapon.

The teen, police say, was approaching from a dark area of the park, toward the crowd. Several attendees contacted DRPD in fear of this being a real weapon.

On Officers’ arrival, they learned the gun was in fact a toy gun painted black. The teen was arrested for Terrorizing and Wearing of Masks in Public Places and was later released after being booked into jail.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.