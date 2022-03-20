Teen in DeRidder accused of terrorizing attendees at family movie night

A teenager in DeRidder was arrested Friday, accused of terrorizing attendees at a movie in the park event.

Officers say on Friday, March 18th, 2022, the City of DeRidder hosted the Movie in the Park, a family event held at Veteran’s Park.

At around 8:30PM, a 16-year-old was allegedly seen wearing a mask, with what appeared to be a real weapon.

The teen, police say, was approaching from a dark area of the park, toward the crowd. Several attendees contacted DRPD in fear of this being a real weapon.

On Officers’ arrival, they learned the gun was in fact a toy gun painted black. The teen was arrested for Terrorizing and Wearing of Masks in Public Places and was later released after being booked into jail.

