Teen dies in Ascension Parish crash

An Ascension Parish crash has claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Gonzales.

The crash happend shortly before 10:30 pm on June 19 on LA Hwy 621 west of LA Hwy 44 in Ascension Parish. Caleb Mullins, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was traveling east on the highway when he crossed the center line and struck another car head-on, Troopers say.

Troopers say Mullins was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of other car was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The rear seat passenger of her car, a 9-month-old infant, was properly restrained in a rear facing car seat and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.

