Task Force on litter abatement and beautification to clean up Louisiana’s litter

Governor John Bel Edwards today joined statewide and local leaders to announce the creation of a task force on statewide litter abatement and beautification.

The Governor's office say the task force will work to find policy solutions for Louisiana’s litter problem, educate the public and promote community litter abatement activities.

It was created by executive order and managed by the Keep Louisiana Beautiful program in the Lieutenant Governor’s office, the Task Force of 26 members will make recommendations to the Governor by July 1, 2022.

As part of the executive order, the Governor also declared that the fourth Saturday of each month will be designated as a Love the Boot. Don't Pollute Day across the state.

On those days officials and neighborhood groups will be encouraged to conduct targeted events to pick up litter in their communities.

Click here to read the Governor’s Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification executive order.

The 26 members of the Governor’s Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification come from various state and local government agencies, businesses and private groups and communities. They will include:

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, chairman

Governor John Bel Edwards or his designee

Dr. Steve Slaton, Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Jay Dardenne, Commissioner of Administration, Division of Administration

Secretary Chuck Brown, Department of Environmental Quality

Secretary James LeBlanc, Department of Corrections or his designee;

Secretary Don Pierson, Department of Economic Development or his designee;

Secretary Shawn Wilson, Department of the Transportation and Development or his designee;

Secretary Jack Montoucet, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or his designee;

Colonel Lamar Davis, Department of Public Safety and Corrections

Chip Kline, Executive Assistant to the Governor for Coastal Activities

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, City/Parish of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Municipal Association;

Winn Parish President Josh McAllister, representing Police Jury Association of Louisiana;

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux, representing Louisiana’s Sheriffs Association;

Trent Brignac, Evangeline Parish District Attorney, representing the Louisiana District Attorneys Association

Lisa Johnson, President and CEO of Bossier City Chamber of Commerce, representing the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives;

Faye Matthews, Environmental Defense Fund, representing Environmental Organizations

Carla Tate, Executive Director, Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau, representing Tourism Industry

Sharon Mann, General Manager, Republic Services, representing Waste Management Industry

Dr. Neil Aspinwall, Chancellor of SOWELA Technical Community College, representing Louisiana’s Higher Education System;

Dr. Teresa Bagwell, Superintendent of Schools in St. Mary Parish, representing the Louisiana Department of Education;

Adam Knapp, Chief Executive Officer, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, representing Chambers of Commerce

Brenda M. Breaux, Executive Director, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, representing local housing authorities

Marie Constantin, representing homeowners’ associations

Renee Amar, Executive Director, Louisiana Motor Transport Association, representing the trucking industry

Mike Wampold, representing the construction industry

