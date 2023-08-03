Swifties rejoice! Three shows set for New Orleans

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour is making a stop in New Orleans - for three nights.

Swift will perform at the Caesars Superdome on October 25, 26, and 27.

According to a release from the promoter, "verified Fan Registration is now open for these additional shows. Fans can register HERE through Saturday, August 5 at 5pm ET. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 9. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue for this Verified Fan Onsale. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and purchase link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale. Access to this sale, or to tickets, is not guaranteed for any registrants. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis while currently available inventory lasts. Additional information can be found HERE."

You can find more information at taylorswift.com