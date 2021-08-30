Swamp deer that breached exhibit at Audubon Zoo located

The swamp deer that breached a fence at the Audubon Nature Zoo during Hurricane Ida has been located.

The zoo said that two deer were able to escape the habitat and one was able to be secured.

The other deer could not be located at the time but was believed to be on zoo grounds.

The zoo announced Monday that the deer had been located and was safe.

