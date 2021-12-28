Suspect in fatal October shooting at Grambling arrested

The man wanted in an October shooting at Grambling State University has been arrested, State Police say.

18-year-old Jatavious Carroll was located at a residence in Delhi. State Police and several other agencies assisted in his arrest. Carroll will be booked into the Lincoln Parish Jail.

An arrest warrant was issued for one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted second degree murder, and one count of possessing a firearm/weapon on school property following the shooting.

The shooting, which occurred on October 13, injured a 16-year-old juvenile and led to the death of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy, both of Rayville.

It was the second shooting on the Grambling campus in one week. Eight people were shot in the second incident, which occurred days later on October 17; one victim died. Troopers said the two shootings weren't believed to be related.

