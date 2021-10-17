One dead, multiple injuries in Homecoming shooting at Grambling

At least one person has died and multiple others were injured in an on-campus shooting early Sunday morning during a homecoming event at Grambling State University, a university spokesperson says.

The shooting happened in the quad area, in the midst of homecoming activities for the north Louisiana university. One person, who is not a current student, died. Others were injured; only one is a current student, the spokesperson said.

"GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident," a post on the university's Facebook page states. "The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for today have been canceled along with classes on Monday."

This is a developing story, and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

Sunday's shooting occurred on the heels of another deadly shooting that happened on campus Wednesday. To read our story about that incident, click here.

