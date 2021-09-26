Suspect arrested in disappearance of 2-year-old

An arrest has been made in connection with a missing 2-year-old from Baton Rouge.

30-year-old Phillip Gardner was arrested Saturday night for his involvement in Nevaeh Allen's disappearance.

Gardner was booked in East Baton Rouge Prison and charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice. Baton Rouge Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

According to the Advocate, After two days spent searching for a missing toddler, Baton Rouge police said Sunday afternoon the little girl is presumed dead after detectives interviewed her stepfather and later arrested him for allegedly disposing of her body.

Anyone having information on this investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 38-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

State Police canceled the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory that was issued on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

See our original story on the child's disappearance here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel