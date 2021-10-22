Watch
Suspect arrested following I-10 pursuit from Baton Rouge to Port Allen

Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 09:59:09-04

A pursuit of a driver in a stolen vehicle on I-10 ended in Port Allen Friday morning.

According to WBRZ, state police have captured a suspect who led them on a vehicle pursuit on I-10 from West Baton Rouge to Port Allen.

The chase began on I-10 East when law enforcement spotted the stolen vehilce and attempted to pull it over.

State Police told WBRZ that the chase ended on Avenue A in Port Allen after the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect was captured and arrested around 8:15 am, they say.

The name of the suspect and other information about the chase have not been released.

Read more from WBRZ, here.

