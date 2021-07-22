Superdome could soon be known as the Caesars Superdome

The Superdome could soon be called the Caesars Superdome.

The state legislature's Joint Budget Committee approved the 20-year naming contract deal on Thursday.

The value of the naming rights deal is not known.

According to Nola.com, all of the money from the deal will go to the Saints, with the team pledging to spend it on building renovations.

The naming rights held by German automaker Mercedes-Benz ended after 10 years on July 15.

Crews were seen last week removing the company's name and signage from the stadium.

Caesars Entertainment, a casino and hotel company founded in Reno, Nevada, also owns Harrah's in New Orleans.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel