Sulphur woman accused in her toddler's fatal shooting

Sulphur Police have booked a mother with the slaying of her one-year-old daughter.

According to a Facebook post, Sulphur Police booked Kristin Bass with first-degree murder in connection with the New Year's Day shooting death of her child.

Police were called to a home on Quelqueshue Street around 8:20 p.m. and found the child and been shot and killed.

They booked her mother after an investigation. Bass' bond as been set at $10 million.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Sgt. Cain at 337-527-4558.