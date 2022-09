Many viewers have asked about the strange lights seen overnight in Louisiana.

Well, turns out those extraterrestrial like lights are Starlink.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX. The group of approximately 60 satellites fly in a chain formation.

KATC viewer, Michael Cocke, sent in this video from Charenton, Louisiana:

Strange lights spotted in Louisiana sky

For more information on Starlink and to track its location, click here.