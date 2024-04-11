Storm-related death reported in Pineville

Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies report a storm-related death in Pineville.

Deputies were called to the 7400 block of Esler Field Road in Pineville after a tree fell on a camper trailer.

They found a large tree had fallen on the trailer, most likely during the severe weather that passed through the area Wednesday morning.

Holiday Village Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were already there, and told deputies they found one person, dead, inside the trailer.

A local crane service also responded to remove the large tree from the camper so that Acadian Ambulance personnel could confirm the victim was deceased.

Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station and the Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct their investigation. Through their investigation, they determined the death was weather related and no foul play was suspected. The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office then took possession of the body.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “During these severe weather events, we encourage citizens to monitor the weather and take necessary precautions to stay safe.”