State wildlife agents busy during storm

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents have performed a number of public assists, rescues and safe transports for essential workers during this winter storm, the department reports.

LDWF agents have completed 32 public assists since the beginning of the storm to date mostly in the northern parishes. LDWF agents have helped the public that were in stuck vehicles in ditches and roadways, cleared debris out of roadways, and provided assistance to local law enforcement agencies when needed, officials say.

LDWF agents have also so far responded to five people that were stranded on the water.

LDWF agents successfully rescued two duck hunters on Jan. 24 in Bossier Parish. They were told that two duck hunters were stuck in shallow water and mud in the Red River, and were able to rescue them. The hunters didn't need any medical attention, officials say.

Also on January 24, agents rescued two stranded boaters on the Wham Brake portion of the Russel Sage Wildlife Management Area; they located the boaters and brought them to safety, so they could be evaluted for hypothermia.

On Jan. 25, agents helped evacuate a stranded boater from Henderson Bay. Agents arrived on the scene and located the stranded boater. His boat would not start because of a dead battery. Agents were able to jump start the boat and followed him back to the boat launch. The boater did not require any medical attention.

A LDWF agent also rescued three missing juveniles on the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) on Jan. 24. The agent found the three juveniles in a truck that was stuck. The agent was able to transport the three juveniles to safety.

LDWF agents have provided transportation for essential workers to and from work and home. LDWF agents have transported 83 essential workers to and from their work at the Northeast Veterans Home in Monroe and the Northwest Veterans Home in Bossier City.

“I’m extremely proud of the dedication and professionalism our agents have shown while operating under very challenging conditions,” said Col. Stephen Clark, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. “Despite the obstacles they’ve faced, they have continued to carry out their duties effectively without incident.”

LDWF agents are also investigating a capsized house boat that happened in Ouachita Parish on Bayou D'arbonne on Jan. 25. Four subjects were in the house boat when it capsized and they went into the water before making it to the bank. They were evaluated by medical personnel and released. The house boat capsized because of ice accumulation.

"LDWF wants to remind boaters that any vessel with a super structure that experiences excess ice build-up will become more susceptible to capsizing due to a change in the overall center of gravity becoming much higher than normal. In addition, the excess weight of the ice may cause the vessel to have a lower position in the water which can lead to significantly less freeboard. Boaters should avoid using vessels with excess ice buildup," a release states.

Here are some photos the department sent us: