State treasury warns of unclaimed property text scams

The Louisiana State Department of Treasury and State Treasury John Schroder urged residents Friday to be aware of a recent phone scam circulating in the area.

Schroder said his office has received a number of calls regarding the text message scam. The text asks for personal information and wants to charge residents for claiming their unclaimed property. "It is a scam," Schroder said, adding that the state treasury will never send texts and doesn't solicit residents for information. You shouldn't reply to these text messages, he stated.

Claiming your property in Louisiana is free, he said in a video statement Friday.

All you have to do is go to treasury.la.gov and click on 'Unclaimed Property.' Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Unclaimed Property isn't currently accepting walk-in claims; all claim forms and documents may be sent by mail or uploaded via the website portal.

According to the state treasury, it has returned more than $6 million to Louisiana residents.

Known as "unclaimed property," these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates and life insurance proceeds, the treasury states. One in six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property, with refunds averaging $900.

