State to hold virtual informational sessions on rental assistance program

The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the Office of Community Development will host a series of virtual informational sessions to provide renters and landlords with information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Announced by Governor John Bel Edwards earlier this month, the program is funded through the latest COVID-19 relief bill, which includes $25 billion for emergency rental assistance. $161 million has been allocated to Louisiana to provide assistance in 57 parishes.

The program will focus on paying rental arrears, or past-due rent, and up to three months of future rent for eligible applicants. Priority will be given to households where at least one member has been unemployed for more than 90 days due to COVID-19, and to households earning less than 50 percent of the Area Median Income, as required by law.

Four virtual information sessions have been scheduled over the next few weeks to provide information on the program to renters and landlords. Through the live sessions, renters will learn who is eligible and what you need to apply, how to apply, and what resources are available to file your application.

The sessions are scheduled for:

Monday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 at 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, April 8 at 3 p.m.

If a session is at full capacity, there is the option to join another session at a later date or view a recording of the session that will be available for on-demand access following the series.

Seven Louisiana jurisdictions applied for and will receive direct allocations from the U.S. Treasury, and will therefore administer their own programs - Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans, and St. Tammany Parishes. Residents in these parishes must apply directly to the program in their parish.

Visit lastaterent.com for further information on the program and how to apply, or call 877-459-6555.

