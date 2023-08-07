State Police warn of telephone scam

The State Police are warning residents about a telephone scam after receiving several complaints.

Scammers are fraudulently using the authority of the Louisiana State Police in an effort to obtain information and money from victims. The impersonators are reportedly contacting the phones of potential victims by using a call that gives the appearance of originating from a phone number belonging to the Louisiana State Police.

The complainants have stated that the caller is pretending to be law enforcement and attempts to get personal information and money from the victim over the phone.

Troopers say citizens should never give unsolicited callers any personal information, and that Louisiana State Police would never ask for any type of payment or monetary donation over the phone.

Citizens wishing to report suspected fraudulent calls can contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting the LA-SAFE website at la-safe.org and clicking the “report suspicious activity” link.

