State Police suspends attorney for talking about brutality investigations

Louisiana State Police suspended a Department of Public Safety lawyer for three weeks for telling colleagues about her part in an internal investigation into a State Police troop facing scrutiny for a series of brutal beatings of Black motorists, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Her punishment is more than twice a 50-hour suspension State Police gave to a trooper who dragged Ronald Greene by his shackled feet before Greene died, Jennifer Murray's lawyer points out to the newspaper.

“They focused on her because she was one of the only non-troopers on this panel,” said Cliff Ivey, a lawyer for Murray, the DPS attorney.

A State Police spokesman denied Murray was singled out, saying all members of the audit team were investigated equally following a probe into possible leaked body camera video by someone on the team.

