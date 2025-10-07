State Police release video in Kyren Lacy crash investigation

Louisiana State Police on Tuesday released the full crash report, as well as video, witness statements, and other details, related to the fatal crash involving the late UL and LSU football player Kyren Lacy.

According to State Police video that outlines the agency's investigation, Lacy's Dodge Charger was seen on a nearby gas station's surveillance video speeding past three passenger vehicles and a loaded 18-wheeler in a no-passing lane on Louisiana Highway 20 on December 17 last year. The same video appears to show the Charger braking while getting back into the correct lane followed by the sounds of a crash.

A different camera angle from what appears to be the same gas station shows a gold pickup truck veering out of the Charger's way and into a parking lot. Immediately after the crash, State Police said the video and witnesses showed the Charger continued to drive on while other drivers remained to provide help.

WATCH: State Police video detailing Kyren Lacy crash investigation.

The State Police video then moves on to footage from a responding trooper's body camera. It shows the trooper speaking to witnesses. Multiple people can be heard saying the green Charger caused the chain reaction crash. One person was killed in that crash.

Troopers also said Lacy made a call 10 minutes after a crash to a Baton Rouge personal injury and defense attorney.

Law enforcement eventually arrested Lacy in January. Lacy died by suicide in April.

Last week, Lacy's attorney, Matt Ory, shared video with a Houma television station that seemed to show that the late football standout was well behind that crash when it happened. Ory also shared police body camera video of what he said was a trooper directing another driver to include certain details about the crash that seemed to implicate Lacy.

The video sparked state and nationwide criticism of the State Police investigation, which prompted Louisiana Attorney Liz Murrill on Monday to announce an independent investigation of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we get more details.