Louisiana attorney general to conduct independent investigation of crash involving Kyren Lacy

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill on Monday indicated her office would begin an independent investigation after new video seemed to show the late UL and LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was not involved in a deadly crash for which he was arrested.

Murrill's statement was one sentence:

“I have been in touch with Louisiana State Police about independently reviewing all the witness statements and evidence in this case,” Murrill said.

Lacy, who died by suicide earlier this year, was arrested by State Police for a crash in Lafourche Parish.

At the time, the Associated Press reported that Lacy was allegedly driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a driver who was swerving to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

State Police said the 24-year-old fled the scene without calling for aid.

Lacy was subsequently arrested and booked for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

But Lacy's attorney, Matt Ory, shared new video with a Houma television station that seemed to show that the late football standout was well behind that crash when it happened. Ory also shared police body camera video of a trooper directing another driver to include certain details about the crash that seemed to implicate Lacy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more details as we learn more about the investigation.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.