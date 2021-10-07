State Police partners with Mississippi authorities to investigate trooper's alleged misconduct with LSU student

BATON ROUGE — The head of Louisiana State Police offered an on-camera interview Thursday to discuss trooper on leave amid a sexual misconduct investigation after complaints of an incident with a member of the LSU marching band following an away football game a few weeks ago, according to WBRZ.

Louisiana State Police announced Wednesday of the trooper's leave and that all law enforcement property was recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation.

"We've already taken steps, and should there be any criminal pursuit there, we've already started notifying Mississippi authorities," Colonel Lamar Davis said.

The trooper under investigation was on duty in Mississippi as part of the entourage accompanying LSU staff for the LSU-Mississippi State football game.

A female band member filed a complaint with LSU, describing what she said was an inappropriate altercation with the trooper. State Police was notified last week by LSU.

State Police says they found the allegations credible and placed the longtime trooper on leave.

LSU said it immediately opened a Title IX investigation into the matter.

