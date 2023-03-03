State Police offer option to send compliments or complaints

Louisiana State Police are offering a new tool for citizens to send compliments or complaints about their interaction with troopers.

There's a link on the LSP.org website, that allows citizens to send a compliment to any trooper, DPS officer or DPS employee. It also offers the chance to submit complaints, criticism or recommendations that might improve the level of service from the department, a release states.

The information will be sent directly to the Internal Affairs personnel in State Police, the release states.

Here's the Compliments/Complaints link That page is in English. But if you'd like to access this portal in another language, it's available in Spanish and in Vietnamese

"In addition to the new reporting tool, citizens can continue to email LSPPublicAffairs@la.gov or send a private message through the department’s social media platforms. Community members are always welcome to speak to a supervisor in person or over the phone. To locate specific contact information, please visit our website and click "Contact Us" at the bottom of the page for telephone numbers, locations, and email addresses for every troop and section of LSP," the release states.

The release states that LSP wants folks to send in their critiques and compliments.

"Every day, the men and women of the Department of Public Safety perform vital public safety functions while serving with professionalism, compassion, and dedication. As we continue to advance and find ways to strengthen our operations, we want to hear from our citizens about their experiences. Troopers are also available to visit and interact at schools, businesses, and community groups sharing the department’s safety campaigns and public safety mission with our communities. For more information and to schedule an event, please visit www.lsp.org/public to speak with a LSP Public Information Officer," the release states.