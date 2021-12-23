State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Point Coupee Parish

State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate a fatal shooting involving a deputy and an Livonia Police Department Officer on December 22.

State Police said that one person was dead on the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing the scene for evidence and an investigation is ongoing.

Further information will be released when it becomes available, according to state police.

