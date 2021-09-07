State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Alexandria

State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around midnight Monday in Alexandria.

Ricky Allen Moore Jr., 42, of Alexandria, was seriously injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital.

Troopers say they were called to the 1200 block of Longpine Street shortly after midnight.

Alexandria Police were called to the area to deal with a person who was described as suicidal and armed. They found Moore in the street, with a gun. They began negotiating with him, and during that Moore allegedly shot his gun, and other shots were fired. Moore's injuries were the only ones reported, troopers say.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

