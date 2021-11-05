State Police investigating fatal shooting involving triple homicide suspect

State Police are now investigating a Trooper-involved shooting in Franklin Parish in which a Shreveport triple homicide suspect was fatally shot.

36-year-old Berry Rigsby of Shreveport was wanted to on three counts of second degree murder after police responded early Thursday morning to a home regarding a welfare concern. KSLA reports that a woman, Rigsby's mother, said she got "disturbing messages" from her son that "made her extremely concerned for his welfare and the welfare of the family."

According to police, she arrived at the home to find the back door open and three people, two adults and a 12-year-old child, deceased from what looked like gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the incident was likely the result of a domestic dispute and named Rigsby as a suspect.

During the search for Rigsby, his vehicle was located is Wisner, about two and a half hours away from Shreveport in Franklin Parish. State Police say a citizen notified police about a person fitting Rigsby's description entering an apartment complex in Wisner. As officers were evacuating the complex, State Police say the suspect began firing a weapon at the deputies and became barricaded inside the building.

State Police on scene assisting encountered Rigsby, who was armed, and during the encounter Rigsby was shot and fatally wounded by State Police personnel, they say.

The investigation remains ongoing as Troopers process evidence and interview witnesses. Shreveport Police are investigating the triple homicide.

