State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Lafourche Parish

State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in Lafourche Parish.

Troopers say that Lafourche Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a disturbance late Sunday, involving a man with a rifle.

Deputies arrived in the area and found a vehicle traveling on Adams Street that matched the description provided by witnesses. They tried to stop the vehicle, and a short pursuit followed. The vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Adams Street; the driver got out with a firearm and allegedly tried to run away. The deputies chased him, and at least one deputy fired his weapon and struck the suspect, troopers say.

The suspect, who so far has not been identified, was transported to University Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured, and no other injuries were reported, troopers say.

The sheriff's office asked troopers to investigate the incident. Louisiana State Police is now the lead investigating agency and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting with the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Troopers say that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

