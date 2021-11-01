State police investigate 10 fatal crashes over Halloween weekend

Louisiana State Police investigated 10 fatal crashes over the Halloween weekend.

Those 10 crashes claimed the lives of 12 people including a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, and children.

The numbers don’t include crashes investigated by local and parish law enforcement officials nor do the numbers speak to the number of people seriously injured in motor vehicle crashes.

Troopers say several of those killed were not properly restrained. Wearing a seat belt, they say, is the single best defense in the event of a crash. Louisiana state law requires all vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

"Most crashes are preventable. Over and over again, we see distracted driving, impaired driving, and reckless driving as contributing factors in many of these crashes," state police said in a press release. "Motorists are encouraged to put aside distractions while driving, never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and to obey all traffic laws."

Anyone who observes an impaired or reckless driver is encouraged to call *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel